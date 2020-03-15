 Fourth Florida Resident Dies Of Coronavirus - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Fourth Florida Resident Dies Of Coronavirus

Carl Lisciandrello
March 14, 2020 08:15 PM
Centers For Disease Control And Prevention

A fourth Floridian has died as a result of coronavirus.

In a release, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the fourth death was a 77-year-old man in Lee County.

It was not a travel-related death, according to the Florida Department of Health.

CORONAVIRUS: Coverage from WUSF and Health News Florida

Last week, DeSantis said two individuals who died were a 72-year-old man from Santa Rosa County and another in his 70s in Lee County who had traveled overseas.

The fourth was a 68-year-old Orange County resident who died in California. The woman had traveled to South Korea, the state said.

Early Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 25 more cases, with most of the patients in South Florida.

In the Tampa Bay area, Manatee County added two cases. One, a 67-year-old woman whose case is associated with domestic travel, is being treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The other is a 62-year-old woman whose case is not travel related. She has been placed in isolation.

The department of health reports 70 Florida residents have contracted coronavirus, with six diagnosed and isolated outside of Florida, and seven non-Florida residents now in the state.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

David Brancaccio Aresty Speaker

BayCare March 2020
Opera Tampa - Pirates of Penzance
Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

DeSantis Bans Nursing Home Visitations As Coronavirus Spreads


Read more

The Voices Of Florida's Early Voters


Read more

Several Tampa Museums Closing As A Coronavirus Precaution


Read more