Fourth Person In Florida Has Coronavirus, DeSantis Says - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

 Fourth Person In Florida Has Coronavirus, DeSantis Says
Fourth Person In Florida Has Coronavirus, DeSantis Says

Associated Press
March 05, 2020 12:36 PM
Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed the fourth coronavirus diagnosis in Florida, a Santa Rosa County man in his 70s with underlying health conditions. GOVERNOR'S PRESS OFFICE

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says another state resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The  Santa Rosa County man is in his 70s and has underlying health conditions. DeSantis says the man had also recently traveled internationally.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Coverage On WUSF

This brings to four the number of people who’ve tested positive for the virus in Florida.

The governor also said five Florida residents who’d traveled in China have been quarantined elsewhere after testing positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, officials announced that a 64-year-old Florida man tested positive in Washington state.

