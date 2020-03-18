Frank Hibbard Wins Election, Again, As Clearwater Mayor - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Frank Hibbard Wins Election, Again, As Clearwater Mayor

Former Clearwater mayor Frank Hibbard will lead the city once again.

Hibbard received 55 percent of the vote Tuesday night to top Elizabeth “Sea Turtle” Drayer, who got 24%. They were followed by Bill Jonson (16%) and Morton Myers (5%).

Hibbard was the only candidate with previous mayoral experience, having led Clearwater from 2005-2012 before leaving office due to term limits.

He also previously served as city councilman for 10 years. Currently, he is the Chairman of the Board at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Hibbard’s campaign focused on building affordable housing and replenishing the city’s reserve funds

Mark Bunker, a prominent critic of the Church of Scientology, won a seat on the city council. The Tampa Bay Times reports he’s in self-quarantine as he awaits results of a coronavirus test.

Community activist Kathleen Beckman also won a seat on the council.