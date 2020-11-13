Friday’s Coronavirus Cases Leap To 6,993 In Florida, Highest Since Mid-August - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Friday’s Coronavirus Cases Leap To 6,993 In Florida, Highest Since Mid-August

Data from the Florida Department of Health shows coronavirus is climbing steadily across the state. SCREENSHOT: Florida Dept. of Health

According to Friday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, 6,993 people tested positive for the coronavirus statewide since Thursday, a jump of more than 1,300 from a day earlier, and the highest single-day count since Aug. 12.

State health officials recorded the deaths of 74 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the statewide death toll to 17,659.

In the greater Tampa Bay area, 18 people died because of the virus. Eight of them were in Pasco County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Thursday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Friday’s report from state officials showed 973 people tested positive in the greater Tampa Bay region. Earlier this week, on Wednesday, the region posted 1,344 positive tests — the highest single-day number of new cases since July 30.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, 3,117 people were hospitalized statewide because of the coronavirus. That represents an increase of 55 admissions since Thursday.

The state got back the results for 78,559 tests Friday, and of those tested for the first time, 7.95% were positive. The week’s average positivity rate was 7.7%. Last week, it averaged 6.7%.

In Florida, 870,552 people have now tested positive since the pandemic began.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Friday, November 13:

Hillsborough: 52,330 / 857

Pinellas: 28,746 /850

Polk: 24,941 /647

Manatee: 14,522 /340

Pasco: 12,319 /259

Sarasota: 10,951 /359

Hernando: 4,196 /182

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the past two weeks:

Nov. 13: 6,993/74

Nov. 12: 5,607/73

Nov. 11: 5,838/52

Nov. 10: 4,353/69

Nov. 9: 3,924/58

Nov. 8: 6,820/22

Nov. 7: 4,452/87

Nov. 6: 5,245/54

Nov. 5: 6,257/39

Nov. 4: 4,423/32

Nov. 3: 4,637/56

Nov. 2: 4,651/46

Nov. 1: 4,865/29

Oct. 31: 2,331/41