Frigid Morning Temperatures Across Tampa Bay Will Yield To Pleasant Conditions - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Frigid Morning Temperatures Across Tampa Bay Will Yield To Pleasant Conditions

Residents across the greater Tampa Bay region will have to endure just one more unseasonably chilly morning before conditions return somewhat to normal.

The cold blast prompted the National Weather Service to issue freeze warnings for Hernando County and the Nature Coast until Wednesday morning, and forced cold-weather shelters to open across the area on Tuesday night.

Cool weather will prevail across the region on Wednesday, but with gradual warming ahead of another front that will bring rain on Friday.

Residents are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 30s or many inland areas, with and in the low to mid 40s along the coast. Forecasters say the lows dipped below freezing from Citrus County to the north.

Winds will shift from the northeast on Wednesday, and highs will climb back to near 60 to the north and in the upper 60s to the south under partly cloudy skies, forecasters said.

Lows will only drop into the 40s to low 50s.

The warm-up continues on Thursday as highs climb back into the 70s, but with increasing moisture due to winds off the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters say another cold front will generate even more moisture, along with increased rain chances on Friday into Saturday ahead of another round of cool, dry air next week.