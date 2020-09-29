Front Will Bring Rain, Then A Taste Of Fall Across Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Front Will Bring Rain, Then A Taste Of Fall Across Tampa Bay

At long last, residents across the greater Tampa Bay region who have been eager to experience a taste of fall will get that opportunity for the rest of the week.

They may just need to deal with some wet weather until it arrives.

A strong early-fall cold front will be moving through the state on Tuesday, dropping highs across the region into the low 80s by Wednesday.

That front could produce another round of strong storms and heavy rain when it arrives, according to Jeff Huffman, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

“It’s across portions of north and central Florida, roughly from Tallahassee to Jacksonville, down to Orlando and Tampa. This is where the air mass will be most unstable when the front arrives,” Huffman said. “The strongest cells could produce minor wind damage, and in areas that have already been soaked this week, localized flooding is a concern.”

Highs will remain in the low- to mid-80s through the rest of the week, with lows in the upper-50s in northern areas to the mid-60s with pleasant northerly breezes, according to the National Weather Service.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.