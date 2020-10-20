FSU President Thrasher, Wife Cleared After Positive COVID-19 Test - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

FSU President Thrasher, Wife Cleared After Positive COVID-19 Test

In a tweet, FSU President John Thrasher says he is resuming many of his regular activities. Associated Press

Florida State University President John Thrasher announced Monday on Twitter that he and his wife have been cleared by the state Department of Health after testing positive for the coronavirus this month.

On Oct. 6, FSU issued a statement that said Thrasher and his wife, Jean, learned they were positive through a PCR test and were isolating at home. The university said contact tracing was underway and advised anyone who had been in contact with the Trashers to follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I am happy to share that Jean and I were cleared Friday by the Florida DOH after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and we are resuming many of our regular activities,” Thrasher wrote. “We are feeling good and appreciate all the prayers and well wishes!”

I am happy to share that Jean and I were cleared Friday by the Florida DOH after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and we are resuming many of our regular activities. We are feeling good and appreciate all the prayers and well wishes!— President John Thrasher (@FSUPresThrasher) October 19, 2020

The Thrasher update comes three days after former FSU football coach Bobby Bowder, 90, was released from a hospital after being treated for COVID-19.