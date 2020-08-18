Full Federal Appeals Panel Considers Landmark Florida Felon Voting Rights Case - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Schedule
Programs
Support
Weather
Events
About Us
Latest News
Health News Florida
Florida Matters
University Beat
Follow Us
Post navigation
Previous Post
Next Post
Full Federal Appeals Panel Considers Landmark Florida Felon Voting Rights Case
August 18, 2020 03:14 PM
Tags:
Latest WUSF News
Post navigation
Previous Post
Next Post
Related Posts
Sarasota School Board Adopts Stricter Mask Policy, No Gaiters Or Scarves Allowed
Read more
Systems Likely To Strengthen Into Tropical Depressions Later This Week
Read more
Florida Faces Census Challenges Ahead of September Deadline
Read more
What are you looking for?
[native-flash-radio token='eHZ0Zy9wc2gB' userinterface='small' backgroundcolor='' width='100%' height='65px' themecolor='#62ccdd' themefontcolor='#ffffff' startvolume='100' streamurl='http://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WUSFFM.mp3' streamtype='icecast2' streampath='/live' streamid='1' mountpoint='' radiouid='' apikey='' radiojar='' radioname='' scroll='auto' autoplay='false' useanalyzer='fake' analyzertype='4' usecover='true' affiliatetoken='1000lIPN' debug='false' ownsongtitleurl='' radiocover='' bordertopleft='0' bordertopright='0' borderbottomleft='0' borderbottomright='0' songgooglefontname='' songfontname='' titlegooglefontname='' titlefontname='' songinformationinterval='5000' streamprefix='' corsproxy='php' usestreamcorsproxy='false' ]