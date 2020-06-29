Gas Prices Could Fall Again As Florida Coronavirus Cases Surge - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Gas Prices Could Fall Again As Florida Coronavirus Cases Surge

CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Florida’s recent surge in coronavirus cases could mean reduced prices at the gas pump once again.

According to AAA, the increase in cases could mean reduced travel – and as a result, reduced demand for gas and a leveling off of prices that increased when Florida officials began reopening the state a few weeks ago.

“Demand concerns are beginning to creep back into the market, now that cases of coronavirus are on the rise in Florida,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “State numbers suggest demand is holding steady, but market analysts worry about an eventual downturn.

“With wholesale prices turning lower, it’s possible drivers will begin to see slightly lower prices at the pump this week.”

Gas prices rose by a penny last week, and the average price is now $2.03 a gallon in Florida, according to AAA. It is 14 cents more than last month, but 51 cents less than this time last year.

The Tampa Bay area is among the least expensive metro markets, at $1.99 a gallon, AAA says. The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area is the most expensive, at $2.15, followed by Gainesville ($2.11) and Tallahassee ($2.10).

Punta Gorda and Fort Myers-Cape Coral are averaging $1.98 a gallon, and Orlando is at $1.99.