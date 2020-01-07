 Gas Prices On Rise In Tampa Bay, Along With Iraq Tensions - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Gas Prices On Rise In Tampa Bay, Along With Iraq Tensions

wusf staff
January 07, 2020 01:34 PM
Gas prices have risen to an average of $2.50 a gallon in the Tampa Bay area. PUBLIC DOMAIN PICTURES

As tensions grow in the Middle East, gas prices could rise, according to AAA.

In a news release Monday, AAA said crude oil prices have already risen, which typically raises the cost of producing gasoline.

Florida gas prices increased about 7 cents per gallon in the past three days.

AAA says that increase was set into motion before the U.S. air strikes last week, by crude price hikes that occurred in December.

The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area has some of the cheapest gas in the state at about $2.50 a gallon, along with Jacksonville, Orlando and Fort Myers.

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area has the most expensive gas at $2.63, followed by Pensacola and Port Saint Lucie.

