Gas Prices Reach Highest Level In Florida Since February, When Coronvirus Limited Demand - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Gas Prices Reach Highest Level In Florida Since February, When Coronvirus Limited Demand

Gas prices are on the rise now that more Floridians are on the road. CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

After bottoming out earlier this month, gas prices in Florida have risen to their highest level since February, when the coronavirus pandemic limited demand.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Florida is $1.88. That is an increase in 11 cents since last week.

The average price in Tampa Bay is around $1.87.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins attributed the jump to more people being on the road as the state reopens.

“Gas prices are back on the rise now that Floridians are driving more, but it’s unclear how high they’ll go,” Jenkins said. “While additional price increases are possible in the coming weeks, drivers are currently in line for the cheapest summer at the pump in 15 years.”

The average price is still 77 cents lower than last year. It is the lowest that gas prices have been on Memorial Day in the last 17 years.

They also have plummeted 66 cents a gallon since February.