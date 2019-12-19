Gasparilla Music Festival Announces 2020 Lineup - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Gasparilla Music Festival Announces 2020 Lineup

Brandi Carlile is one of the headliners for 2020's Gasparilla Music Festival which will take place in downtown Tampa in March. Courtesy of the artist

Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is among the artists who will perform at the Gasparilla Music Festival in Tampa next March.

2019 was a breakout year for the 38-year singer-songwriter.

Carlile was the most nominated artist at this year’s Grammy Awards, including nods for Album of the Year and Record of the Year. She and her band have released seven albums including their most recent, 2018’s “By the Way I Forgive You.” In 2012, the band performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR.

2020’s initial Gasparilla lineup also includes pioneering hip-hop group De La Soul and indie rock band Portugal. The Man.

Next year’s music festival will mark the ninth edition of Tampa’s homegrown music event. GMF was one of the first festivals to debut at what was then the city’s brand new Curtis Hixon Park.

“It started with a few friends,” David Cox, one of the festival organizers, told WUSF in a 2017 interview. “We got together and decided we just wanted to see something that was progressive and would attract maybe a younger crowd to Tampa. We saw this as a way to contribute to a strong downtown urban core.”

The Gasparilla Music Foundation organizes the annual music festival in downtown Tampa the second weekend of March. It also supports music education through its Recycled Tunes program which supports music education by providing instruments and scholarships to students.

The festival takes place March 7-8 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa. Organizers say additional acts will be announced in mid-January.