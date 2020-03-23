Gov. DeSantis Details New Coronavirus Testing Initiatives - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Gov. DeSantis Details New Coronavirus Testing Initiatives

Governor Ron DeSantis said people from all over -- not just residents of The Villages -- can drive in with their cars and their golf carts. Fresh Take Florida

The Villages retirement community in Central Florida is the latest drive-thru site for coronavirus testing in the state.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Monday morning that people from all over — not just residents of The Villages — can drive in with their cars and their golf carts.

“So you’ll have 25 volunteer UF health medical professionals, Villages health personnel, and over 100 volunteer UF medical physician and assistant nursing students will work together to operate the testing site,” DeSantis said during a Monday news conference at The Villages.

Those interested in being tested can go online to make an appointment , but there’s a pre-screening process to assess symptoms and travel history.

Click here to make an appointment.

The University of Florida Health Shands Hospital and the state are running the site with a new initiative to broaden coronavirus testing.

People have had to meet specific criteria in order to be tested, like exhibit certain symptoms or have recently traveled to a virus hot spot.

However, this new partnership and testing site will change that.

“You can still elect to have your sample tested by a separate UF developed test for COVID, and so that will go into research to be able to determine how prevalent COVID-19 is among asymptomatic individuals,” said DeSantis.

The governor said this information will be valuable.

Health professionals will collect 2,000 samples this week– 400 per day from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

UF aims to have lab results delivered in 24 hours, DeSantis said.