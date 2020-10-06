 Gov. DeSantis Extends Voter Registration Deadline After Site Crash - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Gov. DeSantis Extends Voter Registration Deadline After Site Crash

Associated Press
October 06, 2020 12:30 PM
WFSU

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is extending the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands from enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election.

DeSantis says he will extend the deadline that expired Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The announcement came shortly after a state official told The Associated Press that at times more than half a million attempts an hour hit the system Monday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.

