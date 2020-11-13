 Gov. DeSantis Pushes 'Anti-Mob' Proposal In Response To Protests - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Gov. DeSantis Pushes ‘Anti-Mob’ Proposal In Response To Protests

Associated Press
November 13, 2020 08:57 AM

An “anti-mob” legislation drafted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and aimed at police brutality protests would expand the state’s Stand Your Ground law, a move critics say would allow bystanders to shoot and kill looters.

DeSantis announced the proposal Tuesday, continuing his pledge from September to “crack down on violent and disorderly assemblies” in response to police brutality protests.

The proposal would expand the list of “forcible felonies” under Florida’s self-defense law to include property crimes.

It would also make blocking traffic a third-degree felony and give immunity to drivers who “unintentionally” hit protesters blocking traffic.

Critics said the proposal incites violence. Republican leaders haven’t said whether they’ll sponsor the bill.

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

As Eta Races Away, Clearing Skies And An Eventual Cold Front For Tampa Bay Area


Read more

Tampa International Airport Prepares For Increased Holiday Traffic


Read more

Florida's Positivity Rate For New Coronavirus Tests Remains Above 6%


Read more