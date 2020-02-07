Grapefruit League 2020: Spring Training Returns To Florida - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

TD Ballpark in Dunedin is finishing renovations that includes 3,000 more seats and an update to facilities. CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

It’s February and groundhog Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow, which means spring is here – in Florida at least – and with it comes baseball.

The month-long spring training series leading up to the regular season drew approximately 1.4 million fans last year and, according to the Florida Sports Foundation, raked in $687.1 million in 2018.

This year’s Grapefruit League coincides with a bill in the Florida House of Representatives that seeks to stymie the use of money from tourist-development taxes and half-cent sales taxes on professional sports facilities.

In the meantime, if you’re looking for something new, the Atlanta Braves will be playing its games at the newly constructed CoolToday Park in North Port, and the Toronto Blue Jays will play at the recently renovated TD Ballpark in Dunedin.

In anticipation of the decade’s first spring training, here’s what you need to know and where to find it.

New York Yankees

Pitchers and catchers report: Tuesday, Feb. 11

Position players report: Feb. 16

First full workout: Feb. 17

Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa

First game: vs. Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit the team’s website.

Philadelphia Phillies

Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 11

Position players report: Feb. 16

First full workout: Feb. 17

Where: Spectrum Field, 601 N Old Coachman Road, Clearwater

First game: at the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1:05 p.m.

Find tickets and their full schedule on the team’s website.

Toronto Blue Jays

Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 12

Position players report: Feb. 16

First full workout: Feb. 17

Where: TD Ballpark, 373 Douglas Ave., Dunedin

First game: at the New York Yankees in Tampa on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and any other information, visit the team’s website.

Detroit Tigers

Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 11

Position players report: Feb. 16

First full workout: Feb. 17

Where: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, 2301 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland

First game: vs. Southeastern University Fire on Friday, Feb. 21, at 1:05 p.m.

For tickets to either game or more information, visit its website.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 10

Position players report: Feb. 16

First full workout: Feb. 17

Where: LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W, Bradenton

First game: vs. Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1:05 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit the team’s website.

Baltimore Orioles

Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 11

Position players report: Feb. 16

First full workout: Feb. 17

Where: Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota

First game: at Atlanta Braves in North Port on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1:05 p.m.

For a full list of games and to purchase tickets, visit the Orioles website.

Atlanta Braves

Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 12

Position players report: Feb. 17

First full workout: Feb. 18

Where: CoolToday Park, 18800 West Villages Parkway, North Port

First game: vs. Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1:05 p.m.

To buy tickets or see the Braves’ full schedule, visit its website

Tampa Bay Rays

Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 12

Position players report: Feb. 16

First full workout: Feb. 17

Where: Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte

First game: at Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1:05 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Rays’ website.

Minnesota Twins

Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 11

Position players report: Feb. 16

First full workout: Feb. 17

Where: Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers

First game: vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday, Feb. 21, at 6:05 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Twins’ website.

Boston Red Sox

Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 11

Position players report: Feb. 16

First full workout: Feb. 17

Where: Jet Blue Park, 11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort Myers

First game: vs. Northeastern Huskies on Friday, Feb. 21, at 1:05 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Red Sox’s website.

New York Mets

Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 10

Position players report: Feb. 14

First full workout: Feb. 16

Where: Clover Park, 525 NW Peacock Blvd., Port St. Lucie

First game: Saturday, Feb. 22 (split squad – at St. Louis Cardinals at 1:05 p.m., and vs. Miami Marlins at 1:10 p.m.)

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Mets website.

St. Louis Cardinals

Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 11

Position players report: Feb. 16

First full workout: Feb. 17

Where: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, 4751 Main St., Jupiter

First game: vs. New York Mets on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1:05 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Cardinals’ website.

Miami Marlins

Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 12

Position players report: Feb. 16

First full workout: Feb. 17

Where: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, 4751 Main St., Jupiter.

First game: vs. New York Mets on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1:10 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Marlins’ website.

Houston Astros

Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 11

Position players report: Feb. 16

First full workout: Feb. 17

Where: FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, 5444 Haverhill Road N, West Palm Beach

First game: vs. Washington Nationals on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 6:05 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Astros’ website.

Washington Nationals

Pitchers and catchers report: Feb. 12

Position players report: Feb. 17

First full workout: Feb. 18

Where: FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, 5444 Haverhill Road N, West Palm Beach

First game: vs. Houston Astros on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 6:05 p.m.For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Nationals’ website.