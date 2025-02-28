Join WUSF next spring for ten unforgettable days exploring the rich history and breathtaking beauty of Greece. Immerse yourself in Greece’s mythic legends and ancient treasures on an epic tour of Athens and the islands of Naxos and Crete.

Our tour begins in Athens, birthplace of democracy and home to the Acropolis, the ubiquitous symbol of ancient Greek civilization. From the historic, 5-star King George Hotel in the heart of the city, we’ll explore imposing ruins overlooking terraced vineyards and the sea.

Then we’re off to the islands! Our first stop is Naxos where we will spend 3 nights at the beautiful and serene Ammothines Cycladic Suites on the beach in Plaka. Wandering through the island’s villages, time seems to have stood still for centuries.

From Naxos we travel south to the island of Crete, the largest, most populated, and

southernmost island in Greece. Our home base will be the Rimondi Boutique Hotels,

located in the heart of the pretty little town of Rethymno with its tangle of streets and Venetian harbor.

Throughout, local artisans share with us their traditions and craftsmanship in Greek pottery, food, and handwork as we bask in the glories of Greece! Best of all, your companions throughout the trip are like-minded fellow WUSF listeners.

The tour is limited to only 25 participants, so make your plans and sign up soon.

You won’t want to miss this wonderful experience!