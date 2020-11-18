Group Of Florida Mayors To Make COVID-19 Recommendations For DeSantis - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Group Of Florida Mayors To Make COVID-19 Recommendations For DeSantis

Mayor Rick Kriseman said St. Petersburg will "lead the way" if the county does not change restrictions currently in place if the spread worsens.

A group of Florida mayors is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to pursue a more aggressive strategy on COVID-19.

The mayors include Rick Kriseman of St. Petersburg, Dan Gelber of Miami Beach, Michael Ryan of Sunrise, Crystal Wagar of Miami Shores Village and Carlos Hernandez of Hialeah.

They have planned a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to announce a series of policy recommendations for DeSantis to consider.

DeSantis has yet to announce any policy changes in response to the latest spike in Florida.

As cases spike across the country, Republican governors who were reluctant to impose statewide restrictions in the spring and summer have started to reverse course: Iowa, Utah, and Ohio have all imposed mask mandates in recent days.