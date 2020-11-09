Gusty Winds, Heavy Rain Bands For Tampa Bay As Tropical Storm Eta Emerges In Gulf - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Gusty Winds, Heavy Rain Bands For Tampa Bay As Tropical Storm Eta Emerges In Gulf

Portions of Florida’s west coast are under a Tropical Storm Warning with Tropical Storm Eta poised to move north in the Gulf of Mexico and possibly approach the greater Tampa Bay region this week.

The warning extends from Anna Maria Island in Manatee County to the south as the region could experience strong gusty winds and periods of heavy rain.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed early Monday morning, and Sarasota County schools were also closed.

Eta made landfall late Sunday evening in the middle Keys and continues its march westward into the Gulf of Mexico, about 65 miles south of Naples, according to the National Hurricane Center.

There have been widespread reports of tropical storm-force winds and flooding in South Florida on Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Ray Hawthorne, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said Eta is headed for the Gulf of Mexico, but could boomerang back toward the state later this week.

“Occasional outer rain bands are likely today over the peninsula, but the exact path is unclear later this week,” Hawthorne said. “I expect changes, but our best guidance now takes the storm southwestward into the far southern Gulf before turning back toward the north or northeast on Thursday or Friday.”

Hawthorne said occasional outer fringe rain bands from Eta will continue Monday over west-central Florida and gradually diminish after sunset. He said winds could gust to tropical storm force in any band, especially in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The Treasure Coast could experience from 2-4 inches of rain from those bands, Hawthorne said.

The greater Tampa Bay region could see a reprieve in severe conditions as Eta’s center moves away from the coast Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Center, although rain chances will remain high.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.