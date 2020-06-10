Gwen Margolis, First Female President Of Florida Senate, Dies at 85 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Gwen Margolis, First Female President Of Florida Senate, Dies at 85

Gwen Margolis Florida’s first female senate president and the first to lead a Senate chamber in the country, died Tuesday morning.

She was 85.

She was the first woman to hold the post, and the first in the country to lead a state Senate.

Margolis began her legislative career in the House in 1974 when she was one of six women serving at the time. She became a Senator in 1980 and was elected Senate President in 1990.

“And it was quite an achievement at the time,” said Margolis, speaking to the Florida Channel in 2013. “It used to be you didn’t stay after you’re president, so I did leave after that, so I went to the county commission, and was at the county commission for 8 years in Miami Dade County.”

When she was first elected to the legislature, efforts to enshrine equal rights for women through the Equal Rights Amendment were at their zenith.

“I worked hard to get elected,” Margolis said, “and I was one of six women that got elected that year, which was good. And now, of course, at least 40% of the legislature is female.”

Margolis would serve two more times in the Florida Senate: between 2002 and 2008, and between 2010 and 2016, when she resigned.

She was inducted into the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame in 2009 as part of its inaugural class.