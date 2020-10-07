Have You Been Tested For Coronavirus Recently? WUSF Wants To Hear Your Story - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Have You Been Tested For Coronavirus Recently? WUSF Wants To Hear Your Story

Officials have been closing testing sites around the greater Tampa Bay region because they say demand is dropping. WUSF

The number of people who are tested for coronavirus in Florida continues to decline.

But has the turnaround time for test results gotten any faster?

Health News Florida is working on a story about coronavirus testing in Florida.

If you’ve been tested recently, tell us how long it took to get your results.

And if you’re willing, one of our reporters may contact you for an upcoming story.

Just fill out the form below and click submit.

