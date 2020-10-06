 Have You Been Tested For Coronavirus Recently? WUSF Wants To Hear Your Story - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Have You Been Tested For Coronavirus Recently? WUSF Wants To Hear Your Story

October 06, 2020 08:38 AM

The number of people who are tested for coronavirus in Florida continues to decline.

Officials have been closing testing sites around the greater Tampa Bay region because they say demand is dropping.

But has the turnaround time for test results gotten any faster?

If you’ve been tested recently, tell us how long it took to get your results.

And if you’re willing, one of our reporters may contact you for an upcoming story.

Tags: Latest WUSF News

