Have You Protested In Tampa Bay Over George Floyd's Death? Tell Us Why - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Have You Protested In Tampa Bay Over George Floyd’s Death? Tell Us Why

DAYLINA MILLER/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

The death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25 has caused widespread unrest across the country, including Tampa Bay.

Residents have spilled onto the streets to protest his death. And while the demonstrations have been largely peaceful, some areas – particularly near University Mall in Tampa — experienced violent reactions that resulted in destruction of property, buildings set on fire, and arrests.

Have the developments over the last week caused you to voice your opinions and concerns in public? Have you been among the protesters, and what message do you want to send to law enforcement and others?

Tell us in the form below, and we will post select comments on wusfnews.org. And tell us if you would like to be contacted for an on-air story on WUSF 89.7.

