Have You Recovered From The Coronavirus? Tell Us Your Story. - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Have You Recovered From The Coronavirus? Tell Us Your Story.

More than 600,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida and nearly 40,000 have been hospitalized.

Some cases are worse than others, but all are important as we try to learn more about how this virus affects people.

Are you among the hundreds of thousands who survived COVID-19? If so, we’d like to hear your story.

Fill out our survey and if you’re willing, one of our reporters may contact you for an upcoming story.

