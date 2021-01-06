Have You Tried To Get A Coronavirus Vaccine? Tell Us Your Experience - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Have You Tried To Get A Coronavirus Vaccine? Tell Us Your Experience

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are prepared for distribution in Pinellas County on Dec. 16, 2020. Pinellas County Department of Health

Florida has begun administering coronavirus vaccines, focusing first on health care workers and now the state’s population over age 65.

However, the rollout is getting off to a bumpy start. Counties across the state are having difficulties with reservations, with websites crashing and phone lines backing up.

We want to know if you have attempted to receive a vaccine, and what difficulties — if any — have you encountered?

