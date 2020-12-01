Health Departments Offering Free Testing On World AIDS Day - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Health Departments Offering Free Testing On World AIDS Day

ISTOCK

Every year, Dec. 1 marks the observance of World AIDS Day to show solidarity for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

Florida Department of Health officials say people who are sexually active should continue to get tested for HIV during the coronavirus pandemic, and many of the department’s county locations are offering free screenings on World AIDS Day.

On other days, the department offers tests at any county location, or testing can be done at home with a free kit that can be ordered. Go to KnowYourHIVStatus.com to learn more about options.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 1 in 7 people living in the United States with HIV don’t know they have it.

“We understand that COVID-19 is still very present in our communities, however we feel it is important that we still recognize and bring awareness to those whose lives have been touched by HIV/AIDS ,” said Claudia Blackburn. health officer with the Leon County Health Department. “With the individuals we work with every day, we are more aware than most of the importance.”