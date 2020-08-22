Health News Florida

Florida gets $6.1 million less than in the program's first year. The allocation represents a decrease of about 2.9%, the largest dollar decline among the 50 states.
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Florida's most recent Walgreens Flu Index score is 6.35, compared to 3.6 nationally. It’s also the third worst state score in the country, trailing only Washington and Hawaii.
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The new language warns doctors of a rare eye condition, non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy. The FDA says the problem can be permanent and is not fully understood.
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The court ruled the DeSantis administration did not provide adequate notice to people it claimed were no longer financially eligible before dropping them from the program during the post-COVID unwinding.
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State leaders are in the dark about how much they’ll receive in the Rural Health Transformation Program’s second year after a federal office notified them that more time is needed to make allocations.
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Administrative Law Judge David Watkins is allowing the Florida chapters of the American Academy of Pediatrics and American College of Physicians Services to intervene in the consolidated challenge.
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Breast Cancer Awareness Month lasted throughout October, but health advocates are reminding women that early detection and access to regular screenings remain important yearround.
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Just because progressive candidates successfully campaigned on some form of the policy in states such as Texas, Iowa, Maine and Michigan, it doesn’t mean government-run insurance will be an easy sell.
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The county added 22 cases from Oct. 25-31, the lowest weekly total since 16 were recorded during the week ending Aug. 16. Since July, Hillsborough accounted for 407 of Florida's 524 infections.
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The lung disease is not contagious, and many people exposed to the bacteria never get sick. But those who are infected can face a long medical journey.
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The nationwide blue wave in the midterm election didn’t necessarily carry over to ballot measures on abortion and transgender issues.
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Cases spiked in the Tampa area because officials weren't prepared to fight the disease like they already do in more southern counties like Miami-Dade or Lee. A hotspot is the populated area north of Ybor City.
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Tuesday's retaking of Congress doesn’t affect President Trump’s control of the veto pen, making the new majority’s aspirations to reverse changes to Medicaid, the ACA and other programs an uphill climb.
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The bureaucratic maneuver under President Donald Trump's historic rescheduling of the drug that could pave the way for the businesses to receive tax benefits long denied the industry.
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Mark Faulkner, who has led the health system for 14 years, is stepping down at the end of June, with chief operating officer Brett Aldridge becoming the fifth CEO in the organization's 75-year history.