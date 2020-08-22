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Health News Florida

Health News Florida

Get the latest health news across the greater Tampa Bay region and state from WUSF.
CMS headquarters in Washington, D.C.
AP
Health News Florida
Florida awarded $203.8 million in second year of federal rural health grants
Rick Mayer
Florida gets $6.1 million less than in the program's first year. The allocation represents a decrease of about 2.9%, the largest dollar decline among the 50 states.
A visitor walks between the gravestones decorated with small American flags placed by scouts at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the Evergreen Washelli Cemetery on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in Seattle.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
Health News Florida
Florida Department of Veterans Affairs wants more money for veteran nursing homes
Christine Sexton, Florida Phoenix
woman in gray blazer holds a portrait photo of a young adults as she speaks at a podium. behind her is an audience with many people holding up photos of people
Hillsborough County Commission
/
YouTube
Health News Florida
Hillsborough bans sales of concentrated and chemically altered kratom products
Rick Mayer
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