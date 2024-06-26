© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
A Tampa woman is making menstrual period products available for free

WUSF | By Stephanie Colombini
Published June 26, 2024 at 5:01 AM EDT
woman stands next to a wooden box that houses the Tampa Period Pantry.
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF
Bree Wallace founded the Tampa Period Pantry last summer in Seminole Heights. Since then it's grown to 10 locations around the region.

Tampa Period Pantry has 10 locations so far outside businesses in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. The goal is to help people stay healthy and comfortable during their menstrual periods.
