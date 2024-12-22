What would life be like without social media? A mental health expert has the answer

Florida’s new social media law limiting access for kids goes into effect January 2025—the same time, TikTok could go on the chopping block for what federal officials say are national security concerns.

When it comes to social media, Josette Sullins, the founder and CEO of dehp Integrative Care, said that it can be a positive for some, and a driver of depression or anxiety, for others.

“All the interactions that are going on social media is creating social comparison where somebody can really feel bad about themselves or it's an unrealistic social comparison," Sullins told WFSU in a recent interview.

"We also have clients that will come in that use social media for self-expression. They're looking to try new ideas to find out things about themselves.”

Sullins, a behavioral health technician (BFT) who runs therapy care centers in Arizona and California, has seen how social media negatively affects the mental wellbeing of some of her patients—sometimes causing low self-esteem, cyberbullying, and online addiction.

But she says as with many things, she thinks social media should be approached with balance.

“We need to really be mindful and help our youth if we're going to allow them to use phones and social media," explained Sullins. Have some guidelines and to know them ourselves."

Sullins also recommends taking a break from the apps and being sure to connect with the people around us in real life.

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health, have linked excessive social media use to increased mental health concerns. Sullins said people who spend more than two hours a day on social media tend to suffer from depression and anxiety the most.

“We can become anxious, and it’s some of the content that [young adults] they are being exposed to. It creates intense anxiety with the social comparison, isolation, and the bullying," she explained.

Florida’s social media ban (HB-3) requires certain social media platforms with features labeled as “addictive,” to permanently close online accounts held by minors 13 and younger and requires 14- and 15- year-olds to get parental consent to keep or sign up for new accounts.

Meanwhile the federal government is calling for TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform because of concerns over its ties with the Chinese government. Florida’s law takes effect Jan. 1, 2025.

TikTok has until Jan. 19 to sell or cease operations in the U.S. A federal appeals court backed the legislation on December 6.

“The Supreme Court has an established historical record of protecting Americans’ right to free speech, and we expect they will do just that on this important constitutional issue,” TikTok spokesperson Michael Hughes said on Dec. 6.

But will this make things better for folks struggling with mental health?

Sullins says that answer isn’t clear.

She supports efforts to protect the country’s sensitive information. Sullins also believes legislation should be in place to help protect children from finding harmful material online.

