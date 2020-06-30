Health Official In Orange Co: Mask Mandate May Be Making An Impact - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Health Official In Orange Co: Mask Mandate May Be Making An Impact

The Florida Department of Health’s health officer for Orange County, Dr. Raul Pino, says the county’s mask mandate may be having an impact on the spread of coronavirus.

In a news conference Monday, Pino said the addition of just 345 new cases and an overall positive test rate of 12.3 percent is a positive sign.

“Although we don’t want to be complacent about it, or give you false hope, it could be that the data is starting to indicate a little bit of the results of mandating the mask,” said Pino.

He said the county has enough hospital capacity to deal with a surge in patients.

Meantime, Seminole County has joined Orange and Osceola counties in making it mandatory to wear a face mask in public.

Seminole County’s mask order takes effect Wednesday.

Brevard County commissioners will vote on a mask order Tuesday.