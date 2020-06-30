 Health Official In Orange Co: Mask Mandate May Be Making An Impact - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Health Official In Orange Co: Mask Mandate May Be Making An Impact

Matthew Peddie / WMFE
June 30, 2020 08:47 AM
Dr. Raul Pino said the addition of just 345 new cases and an overall positive test rate of 12.3 percent is a positive sign. Orange TV

The Florida Department of Health’s health officer for Orange County, Dr. Raul Pino, says the county’s mask mandate may be having an impact on the spread of coronavirus. 

In a news conference Monday, Pino said the addition of just 345 new cases and an overall positive test rate of 12.3 percent is a positive sign.

“Although we don’t want to be complacent about it, or give you false hope, it could be that the data is starting to indicate a little bit of the results of mandating the mask,” said Pino.

He said the county has enough hospital capacity to deal with a surge in patients. 

Meantime, Seminole County has joined Orange and Osceola counties in making it mandatory to wear a face mask in public. 

Seminole County’s mask order takes effect Wednesday. 

Brevard County commissioners will vote on a mask order Tuesday.

BayCare - May 2020
Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020

Trenam Law

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Health News Florida

Related Posts