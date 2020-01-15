Help Wanted: 2020 Census Counters In Florida - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Help Wanted: 2020 Census Counters In Florida

This map shows how Florida counties are meeting their recruitment goals for Census workers. Counties in blue have met or are close to meeting the goal. Those in orange have yet to do so. U.S. CENSUS BUREAU

The Federal Government is looking for thousands of workers to help with the 2020 Census in Florida. The latest once-in-a-decade population count is different in a number of ways.

Listen to an audio version of this story

This is the first U.S. Census that people can fill out online. Spokesman Greg Engle said that means fewer workers knocking on doors.

“In other words, instead of just sending people out and canvassing an entire neighborhood we will know down to the street and the house who hasn’t responded yet,” he said

In the Tampa Bay region, Census jobs pay between $15 and $18 an hour. Engle said recruitment has been tough in a tight labor market.

“That’s why we’re stressing these are part time jobs,” he said. “They are perfect for people like students, retirees, people like myself. I’m a veteran, I’m retired. But it allows us to get out in the community and make some very, very good money.”

Nationwide, the Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people. Most positions will last through the summer.