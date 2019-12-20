Her Traditional Ukrainian Soup Could Be The Secret To Long Life - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Her Traditional Ukrainian Soup Could Be The Secret To Long Life

Olga Smith and her granddaughter, WUSF reporter Kerry Sheridan, sample some Borscht they just made. Photo by Cheri Sheridan/WUSF

Whenever asked about her secret to longevity, the answer is not one that’s generally expected.

Olga Smith, the 96-year-old grandmother of WUSF reporter Kerry Sheridan, credits the soup she ate as a child.

Sheridan and “Meema” spent the day recreating the traditional favorite soup made by their Ukrainian ancestors.

They traveled from the butcher shop to the kitchen and down memory lane, as they cooked up some homemade Borscht with a personal twist.