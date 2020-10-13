Here Are The Early Voting Sites Across Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Pinellas Schools Survey Reveals A Large Number Of Students Want To Go Back To School
Early voting begins next week in Florida, and many voters are preparing to head to the polls.
This year, the coronavirus pandemic made early voting and mail-in ballots even more popular, as both allow for residents to practice safe voting. But it can be confusing about the voting process or where to vote.
It’s important Floridians are mindful that different rules apply in individual counties. The general election ballot also will be lengthy, containing numerous local ballot measures and constitutional amendments to go along with a slew of candidate races.
The early voting period runs from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1 unless otherwise noted. Be sure to check your county Supervisor of Elections website for specifics.
Here is a county-by-county list of where you can vote early.
(7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
[Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Website]
(7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
[Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Website]
(7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
[Polk County Supervisor of Elections Website]
(8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)
[Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Website]
(8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)
[Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Website]
(7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
[Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Website]
(8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
[Hernando County Supervisor of Elections Website]
(Early voting ends Oct. 31. Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Weekends: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
[DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections Website]
(Starts on Oct. 22 and ends on Oct. 31. Times: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
[Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Website]