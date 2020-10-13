 Here Are The Early Voting Sites Across Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Here Are The Early Voting Sites Across Tampa Bay

Ayesha Faisal
October 13, 2020 02:24 PM
Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media

Early voting begins next week in Florida, and many voters are preparing to head to the polls.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic made early voting and mail-in ballots even more popular, as both allow for residents to practice safe voting. But it can be confusing about the voting process or where to vote.

It’s important Floridians are mindful that different rules apply in individual counties. The general election ballot also will be lengthy, containing numerous local ballot measures and constitutional amendments to go along with a slew of candidate races.

The early voting period runs from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1 unless otherwise noted. Be sure to check your county Supervisor of Elections website for specifics.

Here is a county-by-county list of where you can vote early.

NEED TO KNOW: Here’s How To Vote In Florida

(7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

  • Apollo Beach Community Center: 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach, 33572
  • Austin Davis Public Library: 17808 Wayne Road, Odessa, 33556
  • Bloomingdale Regional Public Library: 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, 33596
  • Bruton Memorial Library: 302 W McLendon St., Plant City, 33563
  • C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library: 2607 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa, 33610
  • Fred B. Karl County Center: 601 E Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, 33602
  • Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library: 3910 S Manhattan Ave., Tampa, 33611
  • Jimmie B. Keel Regional Public Library: 2902 W Bearss Ave., Tampa, 33618
  • Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library: 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa, 33626
  • New Tampa Regional Library: 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa, 33647
  • North Tampa Branch Library: 8916 N Blvd., Tampa, 33604
  • Northdale Recreation Center: 15550 Spring Pine Dr., Tampa, 33624
  • Port Tampa Community Center: 4702 W McCoy St., Tampa, 33616
  • Providence West Community Center: 5405 Providence Rd., Riverview, 33578
  • Riverview Branch Library: 10509 Riverview Dr., Riverview, 33578
  • Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center: 2514 N Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, 33619
  • SouthShore Regional Library: 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin, 33573
  • Northwest Elections Office: 4575 Gunn Highway, Tampa, 33624
  • Southeast Elections Office: 10020 S US Hwy. 301, Riverview, 33578
  • USF TECO Hall (David C. Anchin Center): 4110 USF Apple Drive, Tampa, 33620
  • Temple Terrace Public Library: 202 Bullard Parkway, Temple Terrace, 33617
  • Town ‘N Country Regional Public Library: 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa, 33615
  • West Tampa Branch Library: 2312 W Union Street, Tampa, 33607
  • University Area Community Center: 14013 N 22nd Street, Tampa, 33613
  • Amalie Arena: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, 33602
  • Raymond James Stadium: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, 33607

[Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

  • Supervisor of Elections Office – Election Service Center: 13001 Starkey Rd Largo, 33773
  • Supervisor of Elections Office – County Courthouse: 315 Court St. Room 117, Clearwater, 33756
  • Supervisor of Elections Office – County Building: 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg, 33701
  • The Centre of Palm Harbor: 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor, 34683
  • SPC Allstate Center: 3200 34th St. S., St. Petersburg, 33733

[Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

  • Polk Street Community Center: 1255 Polk St., Bartow, 33830
  • Polk County Sheriffs NE District Office – Community Room: 1100 Dunson Rd., Davenport, 33896
  • Haines City Library: 111 N 6th St., Haines City, 33844
  • Polk County Government Center: 930 E Parker St., Lakeland, 33801
  • Simpson Park Community Center: 1725 Martin L King Jr Ave., Lakeland, 33805
  • James P Austin Community Center: 315 Doctor MLK Jr Blvd., Lake Wales, 33853
  • Mulberry Civic Center: 901 NE 5th St., Mulberry, 33860
  • Poinciana Community Center: 395 Marigold Ave., Poinciana, 34759
  • Gill Jones NE Polk County Govt. Center: 3425 Lake Alfred Rd., Winter Haven, 33881

[Polk County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

  • SOE Sarasota: 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota, 34237
  • SOE Venice: R.L. Anderson Admin Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice, 34293
  • SOE North Port: Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port, 34287
  • Sarasota Square Mall: 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 34238
  • North Sarasota Library: 2801 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 34234
  • Fruitville Library: 100 Apex Rd, Sarasota, 34240
  • Shannon Staub Library: 4675 Career Lane, North Port, 34289
  • Bee Ridge Park: 4430 S Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, 34231

[Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

  • Lakewood Ranch Town Hall: 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. Lakewood Ranch, 34202
  • Manatee County Utilities Administration: 4410 66th St W, Bradenton, 34210
  • Palmetto Library: 923 6th St W, Palmetto, 34221
  • Rocky Bluff Library: 6750 US Hwy 301, Ellenton, 34222
  • Supervisor of Elections Office: 600 301 Blvd W, Suite 118, Bradenton, 34205
  • FL Department of Transportation Operations Center: 14000 SR 64 E, Bradenton, 34212

[Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

  • West Pasco Government Center: 8731 Citizens Dr, New Port Richey, 34654
  • East Pasco Government Center: 14236 6th St, Dade City, 33523
  • Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex: 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes, 34639
  • Hudson Library: 8012 Library Rd, Hudson, 34667
  • New River Library: 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel, 33543
  • Odessa Community Center: 1627 Chesapeake Dr, Odessa, 33556
  • Pasco County Utilities Administration Bldg: 19420 Central Blvd, Land O’ Lakes, 34637
  • Regency Park Library: 9701 Little Rd, New Port Richey, 34654
  • South Holiday Library: 4649 Mile Stretch Dr, Holiday, 34690
  • Advent Health Center Ice: 3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd, Wesley Chapel, 33544
  • Alice Hall Community Center: 38116 5th Ave, Zephyrhills, 33542
  • Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County: 3211 Lajuana Blvd, Wesley Chapel, 33543
  • Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Rd, Hudson, 34669
  • J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex: 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd, Holiday, 34691

[Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

  • South Brooksville Community Center: 601 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, Brooksville, 34601
  • Supervisor of Elections Branch Office: 7443 Forest Oaks Blvd, Spring Hill, 34606
  • East Hernando Branch Library: 6457 Windmere Rd, Brooksville, 34602
  • Spring Hill Branch Library: 9220 Spring Hill Dr., Spring Hill, 34608
  • Hernando County Utilities Department: 15365 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, 34613

[Hernando County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(Early voting ends Oct. 31. Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Weekends: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

  • SOE Office: 201 E. Oak Street, Suite 104, Arcadia, 34266

[DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(Starts on Oct. 22 and ends on Oct. 31. Times: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

  • Kenilworth Operations Center: 4500 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, 33870
  • Avon Park City Hall Council Chambers: 123 East Pine St., Avon Park, 33825
  • Lake Placid Town Hall Council Chambers: 1069 U.S. Hwy. 27 N, Lake Placid, 33852

[Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Website]

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Pinellas Schools Survey Reveals A Large Number Of Students Want To Go Back To School


Read more

New Study Shows Higher Hurricane Irma Nursing home Death Toll Than CDC Reported


Read more

Florida Adds 2,725 COVID-19 Cases; 123 Deaths Tuesday


Read more