Here Are The Early Voting Sites Across Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Here Are The Early Voting Sites Across Tampa Bay

Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media

Early voting begins next week in Florida, and many voters are preparing to head to the polls.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic made early voting and mail-in ballots even more popular, as both allow for residents to practice safe voting. But it can be confusing about the voting process or where to vote.

It’s important Floridians are mindful that different rules apply in individual counties. The general election ballot also will be lengthy, containing numerous local ballot measures and constitutional amendments to go along with a slew of candidate races.

The early voting period runs from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1 unless otherwise noted. Be sure to check your county Supervisor of Elections website for specifics.

Here is a county-by-county list of where you can vote early.

NEED TO KNOW: Here’s How To Vote In Florida

(7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Apollo Beach Community Center: 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach, 33572

Austin Davis Public Library: 17808 Wayne Road, Odessa, 33556

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library: 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, 33596

Bruton Memorial Library: 302 W McLendon St., Plant City, 33563

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library: 2607 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa, 33610

Fred B. Karl County Center: 601 E Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, 33602

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library: 3910 S Manhattan Ave., Tampa, 33611

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Public Library: 2902 W Bearss Ave., Tampa, 33618

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library: 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa, 33626

New Tampa Regional Library: 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa, 33647

North Tampa Branch Library: 8916 N Blvd., Tampa, 33604

Northdale Recreation Center: 15550 Spring Pine Dr., Tampa, 33624

Port Tampa Community Center: 4702 W McCoy St., Tampa, 33616

Providence West Community Center: 5405 Providence Rd., Riverview, 33578

Riverview Branch Library: 10509 Riverview Dr., Riverview, 33578

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center: 2514 N Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, 33619

SouthShore Regional Library: 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin, 33573

Northwest Elections Office: 4575 Gunn Highway, Tampa, 33624

Southeast Elections Office: 10020 S US Hwy. 301, Riverview, 33578

USF TECO Hall (David C. Anchin Center): 4110 USF Apple Drive, Tampa, 33620

Temple Terrace Public Library: 202 Bullard Parkway, Temple Terrace, 33617

Town ‘N Country Regional Public Library: 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa, 33615

West Tampa Branch Library: 2312 W Union Street, Tampa, 33607

University Area Community Center: 14013 N 22nd Street, Tampa, 33613

Amalie Arena: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, 33602

Raymond James Stadium: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, 33607

[Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Supervisor of Elections Office – Election Service Center: 13001 Starkey Rd Largo, 33773

Supervisor of Elections Office – County Courthouse: 315 Court St. Room 117, Clearwater, 33756

Supervisor of Elections Office – County Building: 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg, 33701

The Centre of Palm Harbor: 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor, 34683

SPC Allstate Center: 3200 34th St. S., St. Petersburg, 33733

[Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Polk Street Community Center: 1255 Polk St., Bartow, 33830

Polk County Sheriffs NE District Office – Community Room: 1100 Dunson Rd., Davenport, 33896

Haines City Library: 111 N 6th St., Haines City, 33844

Polk County Government Center: 930 E Parker St., Lakeland, 33801

Simpson Park Community Center: 1725 Martin L King Jr Ave., Lakeland, 33805

James P Austin Community Center: 315 Doctor MLK Jr Blvd., Lake Wales, 33853

Mulberry Civic Center: 901 NE 5th St., Mulberry, 33860

Poinciana Community Center: 395 Marigold Ave., Poinciana, 34759

Gill Jones NE Polk County Govt. Center: 3425 Lake Alfred Rd., Winter Haven, 33881

[Polk County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

SOE Sarasota: 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota, 34237

SOE Venice: R.L. Anderson Admin Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice, 34293

SOE North Port: Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port, 34287

Sarasota Square Mall: 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 34238

North Sarasota Library: 2801 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 34234

Fruitville Library: 100 Apex Rd, Sarasota, 34240

Shannon Staub Library: 4675 Career Lane, North Port, 34289

Bee Ridge Park: 4430 S Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, 34231

[Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall: 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. Lakewood Ranch, 34202

Manatee County Utilities Administration: 4410 66th St W, Bradenton, 34210

Palmetto Library: 923 6th St W, Palmetto, 34221

Rocky Bluff Library: 6750 US Hwy 301, Ellenton, 34222

Supervisor of Elections Office: 600 301 Blvd W, Suite 118, Bradenton, 34205

FL Department of Transportation Operations Center: 14000 SR 64 E, Bradenton, 34212

[Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

West Pasco Government Center: 8731 Citizens Dr, New Port Richey, 34654

East Pasco Government Center: 14236 6th St, Dade City, 33523

Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex: 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes, 34639

Hudson Library: 8012 Library Rd, Hudson, 34667

New River Library: 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel, 33543

Odessa Community Center: 1627 Chesapeake Dr, Odessa, 33556

Pasco County Utilities Administration Bldg: 19420 Central Blvd, Land O’ Lakes, 34637

Regency Park Library: 9701 Little Rd, New Port Richey, 34654

South Holiday Library: 4649 Mile Stretch Dr, Holiday, 34690

Advent Health Center Ice: 3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd, Wesley Chapel, 33544

Alice Hall Community Center: 38116 5th Ave, Zephyrhills, 33542

Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County: 3211 Lajuana Blvd, Wesley Chapel, 33543

Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Rd, Hudson, 34669

J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex: 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd, Holiday, 34691

[Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

South Brooksville Community Center: 601 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, Brooksville, 34601

Supervisor of Elections Branch Office: 7443 Forest Oaks Blvd, Spring Hill, 34606

East Hernando Branch Library: 6457 Windmere Rd, Brooksville, 34602

Spring Hill Branch Library: 9220 Spring Hill Dr., Spring Hill, 34608

Hernando County Utilities Department: 15365 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, 34613

[Hernando County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(Early voting ends Oct. 31. Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Weekends: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

SOE Office: 201 E. Oak Street, Suite 104, Arcadia, 34266

[DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections Website]

(Starts on Oct. 22 and ends on Oct. 31. Times: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Kenilworth Operations Center: 4500 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, 33870

Avon Park City Hall Council Chambers: 123 East Pine St., Avon Park, 33825

Lake Placid Town Hall Council Chambers: 1069 U.S. Hwy. 27 N, Lake Placid, 33852

[Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Website]