 Here Are The Florida Hospitals Set To Receive The Moderna Vaccine Next Week - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Here Are The Florida Hospitals Set To Receive The Moderna Vaccine Next Week

Carl Lisciandrello
December 17, 2020 06:13 AM
Moffitt Cancer Center

Florida could soon receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday said the vaccine will be distributed to 173 hospital locations across 43 counties that did not receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The arrival of the Moderna vaccine is pending Friday’s expected Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Several locations across the greater Tampa Bay region are scheduled to receive the vaccine, including:

  • Bayfront Health St. Petersburg
  • H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital

Here’s a complete list, as provided by DeSantis’ office:

Ultimate Medical Academy

