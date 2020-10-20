Here’s How Florida Can Track Vote By Mail And Early Voting By County - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Here’s How Florida Can Track Vote By Mail And Early Voting By County

Voters wait in line to cast their ballot during Early Voting. Daylina Miller/ WUSF Public Media

Early voting began across much of Florida this week, and many Floridians are choosing to vote early this year due to the coronavirus.

Likewise, many Floridians are also voting by mail. However, given concerns surrounding voter suppression and accuracy, many constituents have sought out data on their ballots.

In response to these concerns, the state of Florida has created the Vote-by-Mail Request and Early Voting Reports Website.

The website provides statewide totals for the number of people who opted into vote-by-mail, accounting for both returned and unreturned ballots, and early voting. The website separates the figures by party affiliation, with a column for the total at the end.

As of Oct. 20, a total of 2.6 million Floridians have returned their mail-in ballots, and 339,152 Floridians have voted early.

In addition to the statewide totals, the website also provides county-by-county statistics. The statistics are available for the 2020 General Election and the 2020 Primary Elections, as well as links to archive data on past elections.

Reports are submitted daily to the Division of Elections and are posted to the website, as each row of data has an accompanying timestamp. The data is refreshed twice a day, in the afternoon and in the evening. For the 2020 General Election, data will be recorded from Sept. 4 to Nov. 18.

In addition to data, the website also provides information on early voting and vote-by-mail. In their respective tabs, voters can find information on procedure and policy for voting, as well as links to reports.

The Vote-by-Mail Request and Early Voting Reports website is designed to help voters navigate a very different election season this year.

