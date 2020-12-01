Here's How You Can Help On Giving Tuesday Across Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Here’s How You Can Help On Giving Tuesday Across Tampa Bay

Giving Tuesday - rough handwriting in a spiral art sketchbook against fall background of dry leaves, berries, cones and crab apples marekuliasz/Getty Images/iStockphoto iStockphoto

With Thanksgiving and Black Friday concluding last week, the focus is now on Giving Tuesday, an international day of giving. The movement is nationwide, with many organizations such as the Salvation Army and Red Cross collecting holiday donations.

This year in particular has been tough for nonprofits, as demand for their services has increased more than the traffic of donations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, and ways to help, follow #givingtuesday on Twitter.

Here’s where you can help across the greater Tampa Bay region:

WUSF Public Media: The holiday campaign for WUSF 89.7, Classical WSMR and its online platforms is underway. In addition to raising money for its non-profit operations, WUSF is partnering with Feeding America, All Faiths Food Bank, Feeding Tampa Bay, and the Best Friends Animal Society. Donations made to WUSF at certain amounts will also provide meals or support for these organizations. For more information, visit: https://www.wusf.org/2020-wusf-holiday-campaign/

The Community Foundation of Tampa Bay: The Community Foundation of Tampa Bay is collecting donations for its Tampa Bay Rapid Response Fund. The fund supports numerous local nonprofits, and its needs include food, shelter, educations, animal welfare, and more. For more information, visit the fund’s website.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement: The FDLE has been collecting food and donations for needy families in Tampa Bay.

Metropolitan Ministries: Metropolitan Ministries is collecting donations for this holiday season. In partnership with Fox 13, which will be matching donations, the campaign is called $13 for 13; a $13 donation feeds 13 people.

Feeding Tampa Bay: Feeding Tampa Bay is also collecting donations for its holiday meals program. It launched #12DaysofGiving, which aims to provide Tampa families with meals this season.

Tampa Family Health Centers: Tampa Family Health Centers is an organization that aims to provide the Tampa Bay community with high-quality, affordable health care. This year, its program includes a selfie card raffle, in which participants can help Tampa Family Health Centers win a $10,000 donation.

Red Cross of Tampa Bay: The Red Cross of Tampa is collecting donations for many of its aid relief programs, such as Disaster Relief and Local Programs. This Giving Tuesday, donations are being matched up to $100,000 by the Truist Foundation.