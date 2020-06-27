Here's What You Need To Know To Vote By Mail In Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Business Groups Worry About ‘Patchwork’ Of Mask Rules
As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida, people are looking for alternate ways to vote in the upcoming primary and general elections.
With almost 3 million registered voters in Tampa Bay, many are turning to vote-by-mail to avoid long lines and possible spread at polling locations.
Florida has had “no excuse vote-by-mail” ballots since 2002, so voters don’t need to provide a reason when registering to vote by mail.
“It is a safe, convenient way to vote, so people should feel confident about it,” said Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County’s Supervisor of Elections.
“And it’s a great alternative during this time so that people don’t have to come out and possibly expose themselves to this virus.”
The deadlines to register for vote-by-mail are:
Ballots cannot be forwarded, so make sure to include a current mailing address during registration.
The signature on mail-in ballot envelopes must match the one on file with the county and all ballots must be received– not postmarked– by 7pm on Election Day.
Mail-in ballots can only be dropped off at election offices on Election Day, and, if anyone changes their mind, mail-in ballots can be canceled when checking in to vote in person.
Here’s what you need to know to make sure your mail-in ballot is counted in your county.
Hillsborough
Pinellas
Pasco
Polk
Sarasota
Manatee