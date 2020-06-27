Here's What You Need To Know To Vote By Mail In Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Here’s What You Need To Know To Vote By Mail In Tampa Bay

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida, people are looking for alternate ways to vote in the upcoming primary and general elections.

With almost 3 million registered voters in Tampa Bay, many are turning to vote-by-mail to avoid long lines and possible spread at polling locations.

Florida has had “no excuse vote-by-mail” ballots since 2002, so voters don’t need to provide a reason when registering to vote by mail.

“It is a safe, convenient way to vote, so people should feel confident about it,” said Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County’s Supervisor of Elections.

“And it’s a great alternative during this time so that people don’t have to come out and possibly expose themselves to this virus.”

The deadlines to register for vote-by-mail are:

5pm August 8 for the August 18 Florida primary

5pm October 24 for the November 3 general election

Ballots cannot be forwarded, so make sure to include a current mailing address during registration.

The signature on mail-in ballot envelopes must match the one on file with the county and all ballots must be received– not postmarked– by 7pm on Election Day.

Mail-in ballots can only be dropped off at election offices on Election Day, and, if anyone changes their mind, mail-in ballots can be canceled when checking in to vote in person.

Here’s what you need to know to make sure your mail-in ballot is counted in your county.

Hillsborough

Hillsborough offers postage-paid return ballots, so no stamps needed

Curbside drop-off tents will be available at all 24 early-voting locations

Request and track your vote-by-mail ballot here

Pinellas

Pinellas will now have prepaid postage on all mail-in ballots

Mail-in ballot drop-off boxes will be available inside 23 different locations during early voting

Request and track your vote-by-mail ballot here

Pasco

This is the first year Pasco will provide prepaid postage on all mail-in ballots

Mail-in ballots can only be dropped off in-person at one of three election offices through Election Day.

Request and track your vote-by-mail ballot here

Polk

Mail-in ballot drop-off will be available at both election offices and all early voting locations

Request and track your vote-by-mail ballot here

Sarasota

Mail-in ballot drop-off boxes will be available inside five different early voting locations

Request and track your vote-by-mail ballot here

Manatee

Manatee County has gone from one early voting location to five, and they will all have mail-in ballot drop off boxes

Request and track your vote-by-mail ballot here