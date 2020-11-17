Here's Where To Donate Food, And Get Help, In Tampa Bay This Holiday Season - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Here’s Where To Donate Food, And Get Help, In Tampa Bay This Holiday Season

With the holiday season quickly approaching, food banks across the greater Tampa Bay region have started preparing for holiday food drives.

This year has placed added strain on food pantries due to the coronavirus pandemic as many pantries have been collecting and distributing food more regularly due to food insecurity.

The holiday season is a time of increased demand for the services of food banks and many are calling for donations of non-perishables.

Metropolitan Ministries has asked for food donations, stating that it is short on food donations for the upcoming season. The most needed items include turkeys, canned yams, cranberry sauce, stuffing, instant potatoes, and canned fruit.

It is based in downtown Tampa, with other locations across the area, and has begun its distribution of Thanksgiving meals at their holiday tents.

The Salvation Army will be distributing meals through a grab-and-go boxes, in accordance to social distancing protocols, at various locations across Tampa Bay.

Feeding Tampa Bay is collecting food for the holiday season. It also has locations across the greater Tampa Bay region where folks can accept donations.

Here are food banks across Tampa Bay that are accepting donations (click the links for more details):

Tampa:

Sarasota:

All Faiths Food Bank: 8171 Blaikie Ct., Sarasota, 34240

Food Bank of Manatee (affiliated with Meals on Wheels): 811

23rd Avenue E , Bradenton, 34208

St. Petersburg / Clearwater:

Are you an organization offering help, or do you know of any places providing assistance? Let us know by emailing news@wusf.org