Hernando Election Results: Webster Wins Second Term To U.S. House District 11 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough Election Results: Chronister, Other Incumbents Win Their Races
Republican Daniel Webster has won a second term in Congress by defeating Dana Cottrell in the District 11 race.
Webster won with 64% of the more than 106,000 votes cast.
District 34
Gosai, Dushyant Jethagir (DEM) — 24.87%
Massullo Jr, Ralph E. (REP) *Incumbent — 75.13%
District 35
Ingoglia, Blaise (REP) *Incumbent– 64.40%
Laufenberg, Keith G. (DEM)- 35.60%
County Commissioner, District 1
Beth Narverud (REP) 66.30%
Isaiah Haddon (DEM) 33.70%
County Commissioner, District 5
Steve Champion (REP) 64.55%
Michael Burmann (NPA) 35.45%
