Hernando Election Results: Webster Wins Second Term To U.S. House District 11 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hernando Election Results: Webster Wins Second Term To U.S. House District 11

Daniel Webster Daniel Webster / Facebook

Republican Daniel Webster has won a second term in Congress by defeating Dana Cottrell in the District 11 race.

Webster won with 64% of the more than 106,000 votes cast.

District 34

Gosai, Dushyant Jethagir (DEM) — 24.87%

Massullo Jr, Ralph E. (REP) *Incumbent — 75.13%

District 35

Ingoglia, Blaise (REP) *Incumbent– 64.40%

Laufenberg, Keith G. (DEM)- 35.60%

County Commissioner, District 1

Beth Narverud (REP) 66.30%

Isaiah Haddon (DEM) 33.70%

County Commissioner, District 5

Steve Champion (REP) 64.55%

Michael Burmann (NPA) 35.45%

