High School Sports Will Play Ball This Fall - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

High School Sports Will Play Ball This Fall

High school athletes will get a chance to compete on the field this fall after all. A contentious vote came amidst concerns about playing contact sports during the pandemic.

The Florida High School Athletic Association voted Friday to allow students to play sports beginning August 24th. But any schools that have qualms about playing because of spiking coronavirus numbers will be allowed to opt out of the state playoff series by September 18th.

The motion, which was made in Gainesville hotel, passed by a split vote. Other options that were considered included delaying games until October or November. They agreed to begin games the first week of September, which is a week earlier than what was proposed at the group’s last meeting.

Board member Susan Tortora of Montverde said she has received about 300 emails, with almost all of them asking the board to set a date to begin play.

“Our people in this state are crying out for a date,” she told fellow members of the board. “These are parents, these are coaches and so on that want their kids to get out there and play sports. Now I agree that this is a worrisome time. But kids are going to do what kids are going to do.”

But board member Chris Patricca, who serves on the Lee County School Board, said schools will have enough to deal with just trying to keep students healthy.

“Throwing sports on top of that, if feels like it’s setting us up for failure,” she said. “We can’t do it all correctly. We don’t have the bandwidth, we don’t have the resources, the additional safety measures that have to be put in place.”

Board member Chalmus Thomas voted in favor of the plan, saying it’s time for the country to move on.

“Of all the emails that I’ve received, I don’t know of any parent that’s not thinking of safety,” he said. “I can’t think of any communities that aren’t thinking of safety. I don’t think there’s any superintendents today that’s not thinking about safety first. But we can’t sit in a shell.”

High school sports played in the fall include football, cross country, golf, swimming and volleyball.