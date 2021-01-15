Hillsborough Announces Program To Deliver Coronavirus Vaccines To Senior Communities - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough Announces Program To Deliver Coronavirus Vaccines To Senior Communities

Hillsborough County is expanding its coronavirus vaccine program and has begun to distribute it at Kings Manor in Tampa. It plans to add other local senior communities,. Hillsborough County Department of Health

Hillsborough County is expanding its coronavirus vaccine program and has started to distribute it at local senior communities.

The program began on Thursday at Kings Manor in Tampa.

Hillsborough County has identified 350 senior homes and independent living communities in the area to visit in the coming weeks and expects the list to grow.

The goal is to help residents struggling to get to drive-through sites in the community because of transportation issues or challenges getting a reservation.

“The vaccine is in very short supply,” said Kevin Watler, spokesman with the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County. “We know that so we don’t want to over-promise and under-deliver, so as we work through the process we’ll let everybody know where we’ve been and how many people have received the vaccine through the process.”

Watler said getting to all the locations it’s identified week to week will depend on how much vaccine supplies are available. He urges residents to be patient as the process develops.

The vaccine is currently available to those residents at five distribution sites across the county.

Watler said the county plans to return to each location 3 to 4 weeks after the initial visit to deliver second doses.