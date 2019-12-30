 Hillsborough County Cat Reunited With Owner 2 Years After Hurricane Irma - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Hillsborough County Cat Reunited With Owner 2 Years After Hurricane Irma

Associated Press
December 30, 2019 10:00 AM

A cat that went missing two years ago in the Tampa area during Hurricane Irma has been reunited with the pet’s owner.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office tweeted last week that the cat showed up at one of its offices in the Tampa area and deputies were hoping to find the owner.

Deputies noted the cat seemed very domesticated and may have been from a nearby house or apartment.

The sheriff’s office provided an update on Friday, saying that the owner had been traced via microchip after deputies took the cat to a local veterinarian.

The sheriff’s office didn’t identify Eva’s owner.

