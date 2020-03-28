Hillsborough County Closes All Parks, Preserves To Combat Coronavirus Outbreak - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough County Closes All Parks, Preserves To Combat Coronavirus Outbreak

Hillsborough County parks and preserves, including Upper Tampa Bay Park, are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Hillsborough County has followed its “shelter-at-home” vote with a decision to close all county parks and preserves are now closed to contain coronavirus outbreak.

County officials announced the parks were closed effective Friday night at 10 p.m. in an “abundance of caution.”

The decision to close the parks comes a day after the county’s Emergency Policy Group voted to enact the shelter at home policy. It calls for residents to stay home 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Boat ramps will remain open, officials said.

For a list of parks that are closed, visit the Hillsborough County website.

