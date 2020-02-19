Hillsborough County Formally Approves Addison Davis As School Superintendent At $310,000 Salary - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough County Formally Approves Addison Davis As School Superintendent At $310,000 Salary

Addison Davis, 43, was previously superintendent of Clay County Schools. Hillsborough County Schools

Hillsborough County Schools formally approved a contract for its new superintendent Tuesday.

Addison Davis will be paid $310,000 per year. That’s $85,000 more than his predecessor, Jeff Eakins.

The vote was unanimous. But school board member Karen Gray wished the pay was higher, since Hillsborough is one of the ten largest public school districts in the country.

“I would have liked to have seen a bit more money in the contract because I feel like this is one heck of a huge lift, a very large district with a lot of complex challenges,” she said.

The third largest school district in Florida, Hillsborough County has more than 215,000 students, ranking just behind Miami-Dade and Broward County in terms of size.

Davis, who previously served as superintendent of Clay County Schools, begins as acting superintendent in March and formally takes over on July 1.

He pledged to work hard for the students.

“We will work tirelessly to build upon the great foundation that Jeff (Eakins) has established within Hillsborough County, and work tirelessly every single day to have a relentless pursuit to make Hillsborough County public schools an A school district and one of the most distinguished school districts in the nation,” said Davis.