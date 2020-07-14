 Hillsborough County Launches Coronavirus Dashboard - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Hillsborough County Launches Coronavirus Dashboard

Carl Lisciandrello
July 14, 2020 08:08 AM

Hillsborough County has launched a comprehensive dashboard to help residents keep track of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dashboard includes information on positive cases, testing numbers and the number of patients being treated at hospitals in the county.

It draws from information from the Department of Health, Tampa General Hospital, and other sources.

Most of the numbers are updated twice a day, and information on testing is updated once a week.

