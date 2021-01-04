Hillsborough County Prepares For COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution To Seniors - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough County Prepares For COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution To Seniors

Hillsborough County will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccinations to people age 65 and older by appointment starting Wednesday. Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County will begin accepting appointments for senior citizens wanting a coronavirus vaccine on Monday morning.

The COVID-19 vaccinations for people age 65 and older will start Wednesday.

About 1,500 doses will be distributed at four vaccine distribution sites across the county.

North: University Mall (parking lot) 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612 (opening Thursday)

South: Vance Vogel Sports Complex 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton, FL 33534 (opening Thursday)

East: Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds 2700 W. Risk St., Plant City, FL 33563 (opening Wednesday)

West: Ed Radice Sports Complex 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626 (opening Wednesday)

Appointments are mandatory to get the first of two vaccine injections. There will be no vaccines for residents without appointments, and there is no waiting list.

Appointments can be made online at HCCOVID19Shot.as.me starting at 9 a.m. Monday or by calling 888-755-2822 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The county expects new, but limited, vaccine supplies weekly from the state and will make appointments available based on that supply.

In Sarasota and Manatee Counties, appointments for vaccines are being gobbled up quickly. The Herald Tribune reports that 800 new spots in Sarasota were taken just 30 minutes after it started accepting appointments on Sunday.

Last week, more than 3,500 doses of the coronavirus were made available in both Manatee and Sarasota County. The Herald Tribune says both counties report quickly reached capacity for the shots available.

Hillsborough County has also issued a video about the vaccine distribution: