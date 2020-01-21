Hillsborough County School Board Expected To Select Superintendent Today - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough County School Board Expected To Select Superintendent Today

Addison Davis, Don Haddad, and Peter Licata are finalists for Hillsborough County School Superintendent, which is scheduled to be announced Tuesday. COURTESY Hillsborough County School District

Final interviews will be held and a decision will be made today by the Hillsborough County School Board on its new superintendent.

A public board meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. where members will discuss the three finalists, and then are expected to come to a decision. Their choice will then be brought out to speak with the media.

The meeting will be broadcast on the school district’s website.

The three finalists are:

Addison Davis , superintendent of Clay County School District since November 2016

, superintendent of Clay County School District since November 2016 Dr. Peter Licata , regional superintendent for Palm Beach County

, regional superintendent for Palm Beach County Dr. Don Haddad, superintendent of the St. Vrain Valley School District in Longmont, Colorado.

The candidate selected will be the first hire from outside the school district’s ranks since 1967, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The hiring process began in June 2019 when Superintendent Jeff Eakins announced that he would be retiring at the end of his contract in June 2020.

The board hired Ray and Associates, a national search firm, and contacted over 1,200 individuals across 48 states and received 51 applicants for the position.

“(Ray and Associates) did focus groups with stakeholders in the area, with a survey of parents and teachers and students and other staff members so they could get feedback on what qualities and requirements they wanted to see in the next superintendent,” spokeswoman Tanya Arja said. “The board used that to base their decisions or at least the starting point of their decisions.”

From there, the board narrowed it down to 13 individuals, then seven, and now the three remaining finalists.

The new superintendent will oversee 250 schools with more than 15,000 teachers and over 200,000 students in the third-largest school district in Florida and the eighth largest in the United States.

After the candidate is selected, contract negotiations will begin, and a start date to his duties will be set.