Hillsborough Election Results - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough Election Results

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Polls close at 7 p.m. across the greater Tampa Bay region – and turnout on this final day of voting continues to be big.

By mid-afternoon, many local elections offices were reporting that more than 72 percent of eligible voters had cast a ballot. The all-time record for Presidential elections in Florida was 83 percent in 1992.

District 19

Paylan, Christina (NPA)

Rouson, Darryl Ervin (DEM) *Incumbent

District 21

Boyd, Jim (REP)

Eldon, Anthony “Tony” DEM

District 57

Beltran, Mike (REP) *Incumbent

Hottenstein, Scott “Mr. H” (DEM)

District 58

McClure, Lawrence (REP) *Incumbent

Townsend Jr, Cleo L. “CL” (DEM)

District 59

Learned, Andrew (DEM)

Owen, Michael (REP)

District 60

Jenkinds, Julie (DEM)

Toledo, Jackie (REP) *Incumbent

District 61

Hart, Dianne “Ms. Dee” (DEM) *Incumbent

District 62

Rodriguez-Person, Laurie (NPA)

Urbina Capo, Angel S. (REP)

Valdes, Susan L. (DEM) *Incumbent

District 63

Driskell, Fentrice (DEM) *Incumbent

District 64

Koster, Traci (REP)

Harrington, Jessica (DEM)

District 70

Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) — won

State Attorney

Warren, Andrew

Perotti, Mike

Hillsborough County Sheriff

Chad Chronister (REP)

Gary Pruitt (DEM)

Ron McMullen (NPA)

