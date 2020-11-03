Hillsborough Election Results - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

2020 Elections: How Florida Voted In The Presidential Election
Polls close at 7 p.m. across the greater Tampa Bay region – and turnout on this final day of voting continues to be big.
By mid-afternoon, many local elections offices were reporting that more than 72 percent of eligible voters had cast a ballot. The all-time record for Presidential elections in Florida was 83 percent in 1992.
District 19
Paylan, Christina (NPA)
Rouson, Darryl Ervin (DEM) *Incumbent
District 21
Boyd, Jim (REP)
Eldon, Anthony “Tony” DEM
District 57
Beltran, Mike (REP) *Incumbent
Hottenstein, Scott “Mr. H” (DEM)
District 58
McClure, Lawrence (REP) *Incumbent
Townsend Jr, Cleo L. “CL” (DEM)
District 59
Learned, Andrew (DEM)
Owen, Michael (REP)
District 60
Jenkinds, Julie (DEM)
Toledo, Jackie (REP) *Incumbent
District 61
Hart, Dianne “Ms. Dee” (DEM) *Incumbent
District 62
Rodriguez-Person, Laurie (NPA)
Urbina Capo, Angel S. (REP)
Valdes, Susan L. (DEM) *Incumbent
District 63
Driskell, Fentrice (DEM) *Incumbent
District 64
Koster, Traci (REP)
Harrington, Jessica (DEM)
District 70
Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) — won
State Attorney
Warren, Andrew
Perotti, Mike
Hillsborough County Sheriff
Chad Chronister (REP)
Gary Pruitt (DEM)
Ron McMullen (NPA)
