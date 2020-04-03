Hillsborough Hospitals Could Be Swamped By May If Social Distancing Isn't Done, Report Says - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough Hospitals Could Be Swamped By May If Social Distancing Isn’t Done, Report Says

Hospital bed demand and social distancing University of South Florida

A new report from a University of South Florida professor shows that Hillsborough County’s hospitals will get swamped by mid-May if people don’t separate themselves from others. But that would be avoided if more than half the people practice social distancing.

The report by USF health professor Thomas Unnasch says if most people don’t stay away from others, more than 20,000 people will need hospitalization in Hillsborough because of the coronavirus. This is in a county that has roughly 4,000 hospital beds.

He says in order to keep hospitals from getting swamped, at least half the people in the county have to stay away from everyone else.

“How much does the average person out there have to reduce their contact to the point where the disease basically falls below one new person gets infected by every infectious person, and the epidemic can continue to maintain itself?” he asked. “The break point there is 4 1/2 or 5 people, or 50 percent, basically.”

Unnasch said a study released Wednesday in Great Britain shows the average person who practiced social distancing reduced their exposure to other people by 71 percent.

“It works if you do it,” he said.

The report says Hillsborough County has a total of 4,060 hospital beds. And if individuals do not reduce the number of different people they come in contact with each day by at least 45 percent, there will be more than twice as many patients than total hospital beds by June.

The shortage does not take into account the number of patients hospitalized for unrelated health conditions.

“Stay-at-home orders will work if people pay attention and we will be able to reduce infections to the point where the hospital system could care for everyone who falls ill,” Unnasch said. “It will be better to get quality care in a hospital than lying in a tent set up in a parking lot.”

Once medical professionals develop a way to rapidly identify and isolate infectious individuals through testing and contact tracing, Unnasch says social distancing may no longer be needed.

