Hillsborough, Pinellas COVID-19 Vaccine Reservation Systems Crash - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough, Pinellas COVID-19 Vaccine Reservation Systems Crash

Robert Denty/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Online reservation systems set up by Hillsborough and Pinellas counties for seniors wanting the COVID-19 vaccine crashed within minutes of launching on Monday.

Phone lines also were backed up.

The Florida Department of Health in both counties announced on social media that they were aware of the situation.

Pinellas officials said they are working with the state office of Information Technology and Microsoft to fix the problem.

Hillsborough County had planned to start distributing its initial 1,500 doses at four sites across the county on Wednesday.

Appointments are mandatory and there is no waiting list.

Pinellas County plans to start distributing doses to residents 65 and older on Tuesday, but its reservation website crashed as soon as it went live at noon.

In Sarasota and Manatee Counties, appointments for vaccines are being filled quickly.

The Herald Tribune reports that 800 new spots in Sarasota were taken just 30 minutes after it started accepting appointments on Sunday. Manatee County planned to open its site for more appointments starting at 2 p.m. on Monday.